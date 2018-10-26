Mission accomplished! Coupland finishes on top of PGA EuroPro Tour Order of Merit following second-place finish in Spain

Mission accomplished! Dave Coupland finished on top of the PGA EuroPro Tour’s Order of merit after finishing joint-second at the Tour Championships.

The Boston golfer, who is attached to Woodhall Spa GC, shot rounds of 68 and 65 on Wednesday and yesterday, before today’s 69 on the par-72 course saws him end the three-day tournament on -14.

His £8,450 prizemoney sees him overtake previous leader Mark Young.

Steve Surrey also finished on -14 while the tournament, held at Spain’s Desert Springs Resort, was won by Nick McCarthy (-17).

Billy Spooner (Boston West GC) finished T9, pocketing £1,820 following rounds of 65, 71 and 72.

He finished fourth in the Order of Merit.

Jordan Wrisdale (Boston GC) was hoping to join his pals in the top five, which would ensure promotion to the Challenge Tour.

He finished T24 following rounds of 73, 67 and 72, -4 overall, which saw him finish eighth in the Order of Merit.

That was enough for a £900 payday.

The three Boston golfers will turn their attention to round two of European Tour Q School, beginning next Friday.