Mixed Seconds lift the Leggott Cup

Two Boston Tennis Club sides met one another in the final of the Leggott Cup last week.

Boston Mixed Seconds beat Boston Thirds in the semi-finals and booked a match up against Boston Mixed Fourths, who had overcome Woodhall Spa.

And it was the Seconds’ team of Steve Holmes with Carla Slade, Jeremey George-Jones and Poppy Gibbons, Michael Emery and Diane Sharpe who lifted the trophy, beating Robert Bonser, Paula Smith, Larry Churchward, Sharron Thorogood, Dan Scott and Alex Thorogood 6-3.

Several Boston players were involved in Lincolnshire teams competing in the LTA’s Summer County Cup.

Lincolnshire Men reached Group Two of the League but the going was tough at Cromer. Boston members Will Mason, Dominic Beesley and Henry Beesley all played, but the team will return to Group Three next year after losses to Kent, South Wales, Surrey, Yorkshire and Norfolk.

The Lincolnshire Ladies played in Group Four at Cheltenham and retained their place at this level for 2019. Victoria Beardsley and Lucy Hull were part of the team which lost to South Wales, Durham and Cleveland but beat Derbyshire, Staffordshire and East of Scotland to finish fourth.

Matches continue in the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles League.

It was a loss for Men’s Fourths against St James Seconds in Division 3A, Chris Cook, John Gibson, David Makins, Andy Clamp, Robert Griffiths and Henry Cheer the team on this occasion.

There have been two 8-4 wins for Boston Ladies Seconds, playing in Division One. Against Woodhall, the team was Rachel Gedney, Alice Gamman, Rachel Hawkesworth, Sue Burnett, Emma Mastin and Jenny McGarel, while Rachel Hawkesworth, Sue Burnett, Rachel Gedney, Alice Gamman, Claire Smith and Paula Smith beat Louth Seconds.

Boston Ladies’ Thirds, playing in Division Two North, lost out 1-5 to Burton Waters. The team was Denise Priestley, Helen Motson, Helen Cook, Catherine Ellis, Hilary Calvert and Mary Smura.

Boston Ladies’ Fourths played Boston Ladies’ Fifths in Division Two South.

The Fourths - Helen Duckett, Sue Dring, Sarah Grant, Norma Hunter, Diane Sharpe and Jude Green - won 5-1 against Sabina Karpicka, Lois Boothby, Lesley Gibbons, Jenny Murphy, Carla Slade and Hilda Hastings.