Molsom collects Caterham trophy

Andy Molsom has collected his runners-up trophy after a successful season of Caterham racing.

At the Caterham Graduates awards night, held at the Brooklands Museum in Weybridge, Surrey, he received his trophy for finishing second in the Super-Graduates Championship.

Molsom, from Kirton, had three wins, 11 second places and one DNF this year.

He also recorded numerous fastest race laps, taking two new class lap records.

“All things considered, we had a great year again,” he said.

“Starting from the back of the grid four times due to car problems was a challenge, and also great fun battling through the grid.

“Taking another two lap records means I now have six lap records in the Super-Graduate class.”

Geoff Lees handed out the awards for the five classes.

He is a former F1 driver, F2 champion and Le Mans driver.

He also took part in an interesting question and answer session about his career.

After electrical and fuel problems with the car this year, Molsom took some time to consider his future in motor racing.

His existing car is 16-years-old, and Molsom had completed more than 100 races in it.

Discussions with fellow racers and his family took him to the decision to change classes for next year to bring a new challenge.

At the recent Silverstone races, Molsom took delivery of a Sigmax class Caterham.

After getting the seating and pedal position sorted that night, Molsom then raced this car on Saturday and Sunday.

Qualifying went well, having limited time in the car prior to this, starting both races ninth on the grid.

The races offered time to learn how the car handles, but Molsom still finished a creditable 12 th in both races out of 21 entrants.

Molsom said: “The second race was especially memorable with some great side-by-side racing, and finishing 1.6 seconds behind the leader, albeit in 12th place.”