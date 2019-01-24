Much-improved Mia claims second

The fourth match in the Boston and District AC 2018-19 series of Junior Cross Country Races was held in chilly conditions at the Punchbowl Lane venue on Saturday morning.

In the 600m race for runners in school years one and two, Evie Large (Bicker Prep) won in 2 mins 38 secs.

A much-improved Mia Clark-Atkins (BADAC) crossed the line in second place, some 17 seconds behind the winner and ahead of two further Bicker Prep representatives.

Emily Fisher recorded 3 mins 29 secs and Cloe Fisher was fourth in 3 mins 40 secs

In the under nine category over the same distance, Erin Norton (BADAC) clocked an encouraging 2 mins 35 secs at the finish line.

The under 11 competition was over a distance of approximately 1,600m and Bicker Prep’s Oliver Gilbert ran well over the dry underfoot conditions, convincingly winning in 6 mins 41 secs.

Jack Clark-Atkins (BADAC) was second, recording 7 mins 08 secs and Issy Reid (BADAC) clocked 9 mins 32 secs for third place.

Over the same distance, under 13 Megan Reid (BADAC) finished the 1,600m course in 8 mins 35 secs.