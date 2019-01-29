Much-needed snooker win for Donington 1

Donington 1 picked up a much-needed 7-1 win over bottom team Cons 7 in the Acorn Taxis Boston Snooker League’s Boston Snooker Centre Super League.

Sean Swinburn put Dons 2-0 ahead with an easy win over Paul Goodacre.

Graham Cripsey then made it 4-0 by defeating Dean Simmons.

Charlie Rolfe pulled a frame back for Cons before Craig Fitter took the next.

Stuart Atkin then sealed the 7-1 win by beating Paul Tether 2-0.

BSC 3 boosted their survival hopes with a 7-1 win against strugglers BSC 11.

Chris Ellis defeated John Sharp to put BSC 3 2-0 in the lead and it was soon 4-0 as Mark Day battled past Josh Fell.

Nigel Robinson and Luke Arons shared the next two frames before Neil Hutson easily beat Manuel Figuerido to confirm the 7-1 win for BSC 3.

Breaks: G. Cripsey 39.

In the Ocean take Away Premier League, Shodfriars 3 leaped up the table after an impressive 6-2 win against Kirton 5.

Russ Snade put Shods 2-0 ahead when he beat Jamie Brinkley, Dan Collins making it 4-0 with an easy win over Steve Sharp.

Jim Ely and Louis Wong then shared the next two frames to leave the score at 5-1 in Shods’s favour.

The last two frames of the evening were also shared between Richard Crunkhorn and Andy Bush, ensuring Shods 3 left as 6-2 victors.

BSC 8 had a routine win over bottom side Cons 5.

Steph Taylor and Alan Haycock shared the opening frames and Shaun Dunmore and Nathan Yardley shared the next two to leave the score at 2-2.

Adam Norton then put BSC 8 4-2 ahead with an easy win over Bill Spooner.

The match finished 6-2 when Gary Dunmore battled past Derek Wood to give BSC 8 the win.

Breaks: D. Collins 31, D. Wood 24.

There was a clash at the top of the Cotts Builders Division One table as Cons 3 hosted second-placed BSC 12.

Scot Gray started proceedings off for Cons, beaten by Alan Laws.

Cons 3 levelled the match at 2-2 when Paddy Kearns battled to victory against Laurance Brown.

Rob Carter then made it 4-2 to Cons by defeating Neil Morris and Alan Peck then pulled a frame back for BSC, before the always reliable Graham Johnson took the last and secured a 5-3 win for top of the table Cons 3.

Kirton 1 moved off the bottom of the table with victory over Cons 2.

Kev Lymer and Dale Sawer shared the opening frames.

Roy Nash then put Kirton 3-1 ahead when he beat Gary Middleton and Ian Parnell and Keith Carrington shared the next two frames.

Dave Whyler pulled a frame back for Cons, only for Wayne Burton to take the last frame of the evening and seal a much needed 5-3 win for Kirton 1.

In the Launchburys Division Two, BSC 6 were made to work for their 5-3 win against bottom team BSC 18.

Mike Deal and Jimmy Birthwhistle shared the opening frames.

Gordon Russell then moved BSC 6 3-1 ahead with victory over Graham Sharp.

Connor Charlton then pulled a frame back for 18, before Alan Traynor took the next.

Paul Argyle then secured the win for the 6, before Andy Bird took the last frame of the evening.

BSC 21 battled to a 5-3 win over BSC 9 this week.

Thomas Vamplew put 21 2-0 ahead by beating a struggling-for-form Callum Simmons.

Steve Carey then made it 3-0 to 21, only to see Gav Hallgarth take the next.

Jamie Traves and Nathan Cock shared the next two frames to leave the score at 4-2 to BSC 21.

The last two frames of the evening were also shared between Jim Hartley and Stephen Cock.

This left BSC 21 as 5-3 victors on the night.

Breaks: G. Russell 25, T. Vamplew 22, S. Carey 24.