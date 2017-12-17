National medals for taekwondo pair

Quest Taekwondo Para atheles Bradley Bateman and Tyler Turner travelled to Nottingham to compete at the 2017 National Poomsae Championships.

Bradley, who has cerebral palsy, performed two taekwondo patterns brilliantly and took gold in the P30 category.

Tyler has Holt-Oram syndrome and performed his two patterns, taking silver in the P40 category against an older more experienced player.

Head coach Jason Featherstone said: “This was the boys’ very first poomsae competition and I am so proud of them both.

“And to medal at national level is impressive.

“Moving forward we will be working hard towards the British International competition and possible selection for GB para taekwondo.”

The event was held on December 3.

Anyone who wishes to give taekwondo a try are welcome to join in at Quest Boston.

For details call Jason on 07519 758889 or visit Quest Taekwondo Boston on Facebook.

RIGHT: Bradley and Tyler.