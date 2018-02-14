National silver for Stanhope

Sarah Stanhope scooped silver at the British Equipped Powerlifting Championships - and booked her place in the GB squad for the European finals.

Competing at Horncastle’s Stanhope Hall, the Wrangle athlete was second in the 63kg class, squatting 177.5kg, bench pressing 90kg and deadlifting 157.5kg.

These endeavours earned her a total of 425kg.

As a result she is delighted to have been selected again to represent Great Britain at the European Open Powerlifting championships.

They will take place in Pilsen, Czech Republic in May.

Sarah would like to thank her coach Marc Giles, from Horncastle Powerlifting Club.