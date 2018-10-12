Needham maintains his form to land a double triumph

Senior golfer Stewart Needham enjoyed a very successful week at Boston West Golf Club.

He began with victory in the Seniors Doubles Championship with his partner Geoff Upsall, and then followed that up by winning the October Monthly Medal.

It wasn’t an easy win for Stewart and Geoff, as they were taken all the way to the third extra hole before finally beating the reigning champions Neil McCallum and Stewart Pikett.

It was Neil and Stewart who made the early running. They were three up after 10 holes but Stewart and Geoff fought back and a very good birdie on the 17th hole by Geoff saw them to go one up with one to play.

But they were then forced to take the match to extra holes after losing on the 18th.

After two more halved holes, one of which saw Stewart Needham chip in, the match was finally won on the third extra hole with good golf being played throughout.

Needham maintained his good form and came in with an excellent score of net 67 to win the October Monthly Medal tournament.

He finished five shots clear of Norman Stanley who edged out Neil McCallum on countback to take second, both carding scores of 72.

The nearest the pins prizes were won by Simon Cooper on the fifth and John Chain on the 12th.