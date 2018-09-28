Nett 68 sees Mercer claim the Fleet Cup

Chris Mercer has won Boston Golf Club’s Fleet Cup.

He carded a nett 68 for the medal competition.

Mercer is pictured with Club Captain Lee Francis.

Results: 1 C. Mercer 68, 2 C. Holmes 69, 3 N. Simpson 71, 4 R. Lenton 73; Categories: 0-12 - G. Sharp 74; 13-18 - J. Welberry 74; 19-28 - J. Hicks 74.

The club’s 2018 cup winners were presented with their trophies last week after a successful year.

The winners were: Hopper Cup- P. Bastock & M. McPhail; Reynolds Cup - G. Frost & J. Hicks; Dawson Cup - A, Green; Anderson Cup - J. Daubney; Woodthorpe Cup - R. Whitley; Presidents Putter - S. Hiom; Peter McPhun - N. Lee; Island Trophy - J. Daubney; Wizard Trophy - R. Whitley; Thomas Cup - F. Fairman; Ed White Pairs - R. Whitley & N. Timby; Terry Norton - A. Potter; Winter League - B. Reid & D. Fletcher.