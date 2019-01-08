New captains a Kirton Holme Golf Club

Kirton Holme Golf Club held their traditional Captain’s Drive-in event on New Year’s Day.

First to tee off was the incoming Club Captain Mark Bellamy, follow by the new Lady Captain Tricia Sharp.

A lot of the club members had braved the rigors of New Year celebrations to support the pair.

The members then played in a nine-hole Texas scramble followed by drinks and nibbles.

The winners of the scramble were the team of Nicky Foster, John Beagles and Jason Hadland.

Pictured are new captains Mark and Trica.