New club record for tri outlaw Herriott

Julian Herriott was joined by his daughters on the home straight as he completed a mammoth Outlaw triathlon.

The Boston Triathlon Club chairman completed the event in less than 12 hours last Sunday.

Competing at Nottingham Watersports Centre, athletes took on a challenging 2.4-mile swim and 112-mile cycle before concluding by running a marathon.

A few years of solid training and mental toughness paid off as Julian, joined by family for the final 50m on the red carpet, crossed the line in 11 hours 51min and 24 seconds.

His time was enough to claim a Boston Triathlon club record for the distance in the process.