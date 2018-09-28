Newby strikes gold

Boston Taekwondo’s Simon Newby scooped gold at the inaugural Manchester Poomsae Open Championship on Sunday.

Simon won his final against a very competitive field from around the UK.

Next month he, along with Master Kimberley Stancer, Max Louch and Callum Newby, will be competing in the third Portuguese Poomsae Open for Great Britain.

The competitors were primed by Master Alan Steeper 7th Dan.

