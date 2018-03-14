Nieuwenburg offers banger entertainment

Boston drivers were in the thick of the action as the National Bangers raced at King’s Lynn on Saturday.

The track was affected by heavy rain but, following a lot of work by track staff, it was in decent condition come start time.

The main race of the day was the 1500cc Banger National Championship, which was held over from a snow-cancelled fixture back in December.

Jorji Stark (Boston) tried to qualify for the championship through the last chance race, but his chances evaporated after succumbing to a big hit from David Gibson.

There was a place up for grabs for the entertainer of the race, which went to Boston’s Luke Nieuwenburg, who pulled off a cracking high speed follow in on Steve Lillywhite.

Hopes of a local victory were raised when the grid was assembled and the in-form Lyndon Stark (Boston) found himself on pole position alongside Steven Pope.

Many expected Stark to surge into the lead, but when the green flag went down he disappointedly went backwards and never figured in the battle for the lead.

Nieuwenburg was once again in an entertaining mood and weighed in with a big shot on Laura Quadling, but Lee White won the championship.

Liam Stark was on a mission in the first all comers race.

He took the lead from Paul Sweet and built up a big lead which he threw away to get involved with some on track feuding with a big shot.

Harry Gelsthorpe (Boston) had a disappointing run in the Junior Banger White and Yellow final when he was excluded from the result following post-race scrutineering, after a fantastic drive in the race where he took the chequered flag after finishing half a lap in front of the rest of the field.

Gelsthorpe’s exclusion promoted Boston driver Ryan Niewenburg into third place, with Lewis Ivatt inheriting the win.

Gelsthorpe bounced back to take an eighth-place finish in the first heat before being involved in a great battle in the final with Superstars Joey Holmes Jnr and Ben Nicholls before he was taken out.