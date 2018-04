Nikki Elding has booked her place at next year’s International Powerlifting Federation British Bench Press championships.

She did so by benching 55kg, 122lb, abiding by the stopping on chest rule, at Horncastle Powerlifting Club.

Bostonian Nikki - a two-time world champ - said she was ‘very excited’ to qualify for the event.

Nikki (pictured) has also been invited to compete at the English Bench Championships in June in her 65k Masters 2 category.