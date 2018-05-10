Nine-minute PB for Kimberley

The hot and sunny Bank Holiday weekend didn’t slow down Boston Community Runners’ Kimberley Pittam, who took on the Sleaford Half Marathon along with Dan Clark and Ian Ruddock.

Kimberley managed to knock a massive nine minutes off her PB, crossing the line in 1:51.51.

Emma Cook and Beth Lines.

Dan had yet another strong run and finished in 1:28.08, with Ian clocking 1:46.07.

The annual King’s Lynn Gear 10k race saw Emma Cook and Beth Lines in action.

Emma crossed the line in 1:02.37 and Beth clocked a time of 1:08.12 to cheers from friends in the crowd.

