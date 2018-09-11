No Challenge is too much

Dave Coupland made an impressive return to the Challenge Tour, finishing 12 under par at the Bridgestone Challenge.

The Boston golfer, who is attached to Woodhall Spa GC, finished T17 after four rounds at the Luton Hoo Hotel in Bedfordshire.

He carded 70, 66, 69 and 67 on the par-71 course over the four days, which concluded on Sunday, to bank 2,520 Euros.

Coupland, who currently competes on the PGA EuroPro Tour, has set his sights on returning to Europe’s second tier next year.

Boston Golf Club’s Jordan Wrisdale, also making the step up from the EuroPro Tour, finished T24 after rounds of 68, 69, 69, 68 to bank 1,692 Euros.