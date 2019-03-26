No fairytale ending for stalwart Upsall as Boston ABC boxers put on a show

Boston Amateur Boxing Club hosted their annual spring home show on Saturday evening in front of a sell out crowd at the Haven High Academy.

Top of the bill was Tommy Upsall, the Boston fighter taking on Ibraheem Sulaimaan from Eastside Boxing.

It was a bout of youth against experience as the Boston juggernaut went about his business trying to get past Sulaimaan’s long-range attacks.

It wasn’t the fairytale ending Upsall would have wanted from his final bout for the club, as he was on the wrong side of a points decision.

Light heavyweight Filip Buszkowski competed in his debut bout against strong Skegness ABC boxer Jamie Webster.

It didn’t take long for the contest to explode with Webster looking to end proceedings with every shot he threw, Filip covering well and coming back with his own hurtful shots.

A split decision went to the Skegness man.

Coby Brown was matched against Lincoln southpaw Levi Ward in a cat-and-mouse affair. Boston’s Coby was the hunter with Ward opting to box on the back foot throughout the contest.

As the bout ebbed and flowed the judges decided to award the bout via split decision to Ward.

Tyler Dent was up next, facing Sam Cooke from Epic Golden Gloves.

Debutant Tyler was fast on the attack with his long-range attacks not allowing Cooke to get going. Tyler fought with good aggression and with his crowd-pleasing style he was a convincing winner.

Dylan Harmon lost out on a close split decision against stocky Norwich Lads boxer Jack Hughes.

Dylan met his aggressive opponent head on as they both traded blows, the more the bout went on the more it suited Dylan who finished very strongly.

Reece Morris’s bout against Skegness ABC’s Noah Lee ended in extraordinary circumstances, the Boston youngster being sick on his stool at the end of the first round and not allowed to continue.

Igors Jermolojers was in action against Rhys Taylor of Norwich Lads ABC.

In a back-and-forth battle, Igors wasn’t willing to give up any ground and dug deep and ground out a well-earned unanimous decision.

Lily Reed took on Lauren Workman, also from Newark.

Lily gave a good account of herself with her combination punching, but it was at long range that the taller Workman was having her success, the Newark fighter claiming unanimous decision.

Boxer of the Night Harvey Harmon was matched against Newark ABC’s Dievids Paulauskas, with the Boston fighter in no mood for messing about as he set about his task.

He was dominant in the first round as he poured forwards.

In the second and third rounds Harvey was still commanding and dictating the pace of the bout, but a split decision was awarded to the Newark boy, much to the dismay and confusion of the Boston crowd.

Youngster Bee Hallgarth made her debut against Robyn Thomus of Blacon ABC in a skills contest. Bee was quick on the attack, stalking her taller prey and demonstrating good variation with her two-fisted attacks.

Harley Butterfield was also in action in a skills bout. He met Ellis Cooke, also from Blacon, where he used his quick hands on the attack.