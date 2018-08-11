No third championship win as Coupland suffers play-off defeat

Dave Coupland’s hopes of a third PGA EuroPro Tour win in four weeks were dashed by a play-off defeat.

Rival Billy Hemstock won through to claim the Nokia Masters at Mannings Heath Golf Club & Wine Estate, although Coupland can take credit from another fine performance as he bids to top the Order of merit.

Friday saw Coupland, who is attached to Woodhall Spa GC, lead on -11 with rounds of 66 and 67 on the par-72 course as he returned to the clubhouse.

But heavy rainfall and standing water saw the competition reduced to a 36-hole championship, Hemstock carding a -7 second round, concluding today, to secure the play-off.

And while Hemstock had enjoyed a fine end to his second round this morning, Coupland headed out to the course for the fist time in more than 24 hours.

Boston West’s Billy Spooner ended his second round in joint third on -7 following rounds of 69 and 68, eventually placing T7.

Meanwhile, Jordan Wrisdale, of Boston Golf Club shot rounds of 69 and 72 to finish T32 on -3.