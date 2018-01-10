Oglesbee on top at the Westwood 50s Open

Paul Oglesbee won the Thursday Over 50s Open at Westwood Lakes last week.

A total of 22 anglers competed on Kestrel Lake.

Oglsbee was the man of the match from peg nine.

He dobbed bread against the island to catch carp up to 10lb.

Paul ended up with a weigh of 77lb 4oz for the win.

Not far behind in second was John Crouch.

He used the same tactics on peg 30 for a weight of 65lb 8oz, to claim a deserved second.

In third was Brian Thompson on peg 6 with 59lb 12oz.

Results: 1 Paul Oglsbee (Westwood Lakes) Peg 9, 77lb 4oz; 2 John Crouch (Westwood Lakes) Peg 30, 65lb 8oz; 3 Brian Thompson (Westwood Lakes) Peg 6, 59lb 12oz; 4 Paul Taylor (Westwood Lakes) Peg 26, 46lb 8oz.