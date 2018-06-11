Oglesbee wins the Lakes Sunday Open

Paul Oglesbee won last week’s Sunday Open on Westwood Lakes.

A total of 36 anglers took to Falcon Lake.

With a good turn ou, fishing the right method was going to mean everything.

Oglsbee was the man who made the right choice by fishing maggots shallow at 5m to catch his winning weight of 135lb 5oz from peg six.

In second was Carl-Lee Hopps who fished pellets down the edge to weigh 126lb 13oz from peg 26.

In third was Steve Reid with 110lb 8oz.

Results: 1 Paul Oglsbee (Markuyu) peg 6, 135lb 6oz; 2 Carl-Lee Hopps (Westwood Lakes) peg 26, 126lb 13oz; 3 Steve Reid (Markuyu) peg 21, 110lb 8oz; 4 Steve Pell (Westwood Lakes) peg 1, 106lb 3oz.