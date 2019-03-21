Oliver leads the way

The sixth and final match in the Boston Junior Cross Country series was held on Saturday morning, concluding with the end-of-series awards.

In the under 11 race for runners in school years five and six, Bicker Prep School’s Oliver Gilbert recorded 6.19 to win the 1,600m challenge.

In second place was Jack-Clark Atkins (Boston & District AC) in 6.45.

Jack received a special award for competing in all six matches in the 2018-19 series.

At under nine level, Erin Norton (BADAC) was the convincing winner, finishing the 1,200m course in 4.20, ahead of Toby Maude (Bicker Prep), who clocked 5.14.

In the 600m under sevens race, Evie Large (Bicker Prep) won in 2.36.

Mia Clark Atkins (BADAC) was runner-up in 2.52, with Emily Fisher (Bicker Prep) on 3.32 and Chloe Fisher (Bicker Prep) crossing the finish line in 3.50.

Both Emily and Chloe received awards for contesting all six races.

The end-of-series awards were achieved by Megan Reid (BADAC) in the years seven and eight section, with Issy Reid (BADAC) the winner of the years five and six girls’s category.

Oliver Gilbert (Bicker Prep) was the overall winner of the boys’s years five and six section.

Erin Norton (BADAC) was the convincing winner of the years three and four girls overall series award with Toby Maude (Bicker Prep) taking the boys’s series award for the age group.

In the youngest age group for years and two competitors, both end-of-series winners represented Bicker Prep - Evie Large and Henry Westwell.