Olympic Park PB for Community Runner Dan

Boston Community Runners’s Dan Clark competed at the inaugural Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Half Marathon.

The event started and finished at the park, runners passing the iconic attractions and venues made famous during London 2012 such as the Arcelor Mittal Orbit, Lee Valley Velo Park and the London Stadium.

Andy Leates.

“I don’t think there was a straight line the whole race,” laughed Dan.

“It was certainly an experience and I couldn’t believe I’d managed a new PB.”

With more than 4,000 runners taking part, Dan had a perfect run and finished in 79th position in an official time of 1:26.09.

“That’s setting me up nicely for my marathon and the training is going well,” he added.

Over in Nottinghamshire at Wollaton Hall, Andy Leates wore the club colours at the Winter Warmer 10k, held in the grounds.

Standing on a natural hill three miles west of Nottingham City Centre, Wollaton Hall is set in 500 acres of spectacular gardens and parkland.

The hall was used as the setting for Wayne Manor in the 2012 Batman film Dark Knight Rises.

The course was muddy and slippery as over 400 competitors raced round the lake and beautiful grounds.

Andy was pleased with his performance considering the conditions on the day and raced across the finish line in 58.06.

The club hold weekly sessions on Tuesdays at 7pm for track work at the Princess Royal Sports Arena and Thursdays for social runs at 7pm from Peter Paine, Rosebery Avenue.