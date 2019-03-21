One-two-three for Boston Tennis Club

Boston Tennis Club enjoyed a great day as the Lindum Lincolnshire Mini Tennis Team Leagues concluded on Saturday.

All three of Boston Tennis Club’s green teams had reached the finals to decide the top three places.

The players – Ben Rudkin, Matilda Clark, Poppy Gibbons, Billy Smith, Antoni Chmielik and Finley Houghton – have been strong competitors throughout, keen to play their best and determined to work hard in training.

Boston A team finished in first place with Boston B second and Boston C in third.

The matches on the day displayed some strong tennis and hard-fought matches.

The trophies will be presented at the Lincolnshire Awards evening on March 30.

Boston Tennis Club member Alice Gamman won the Grade 3 University of Bath Winter Regional Tour’s 14 and under girls’s event, at the weekend.

Alice came through the earlier rounds with comfort although the semi-final was a tough one that was won 10-5 on a third-set tie-break.

She then won the final with ease.

The Boston Junior Box Leagues are starting soon and will run from April to August.

On Sunday the Men’s Seconds played their last match of their winter season at home in the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Winter Seniors League.

Against Grantham, the team of Gary Fitzjohn, Anthony Hulley, David Makins and Andy Clamp finished a creditable mid-table in Division One but narrowly lost this match 3-5.