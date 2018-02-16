Only 10 holes played

Sixteen ladies set off to compete in the four ball betterball tournament at Boston Golf Club.

The winning pair with 17 stableford points were Yvonne Schaffarczyk and Jean Markham. They took the honours on a countback from runners-up Jane Marriott and Jenny Geeson who also finished on 17 points.

The number of holes played was shortened to eight due to the adverse weather conditions.

On Wednesday, four teams took part in a 10-hole reverse waltz - three teams of three and one team of four ladies, with 3, 2 and 1 scoring on each consecutive hole, which was adjusted for the four ball.

The winning team on a score of 36 stableford points were Barbara Unwin, Pam King and Jean Markham.

The four ball of lady president Ann Hodgson, Pam Hyde, Jacquie Short and Fran Grant came second with 34 points.