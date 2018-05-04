Oulton is up next for draperRacing team

The two draperRACING riders Tommy Philp and Aaron Clarke head to Cheshire for round three of their respective championships at Oulton Park which take place over the May Day Bank Holiday.

Philp, from East Kirkby, will contest two races in the British Supersport championship while Clarke, who si based in Kirton, has just the one race in the National Supersport 600 series.

Both riders took part in the official British Superbike test day at the Cheshire circuit last Thursday to find a good set up in preparation for the races this weekend.

They then travelled back to Lincolnshire for further testing at Cadwell Park at the Bemsee club meeting on Saturday.

The weather was dire but at least they found a good set up for the forthcoming British Superbike meeting in August should it be wet.

The timetable is:

British Supersport: Saturday - fFree practice one 9.30am; free practice two 1.30pm; Sunday - qualifying 1.25pm; 12 lap sprint race 5.20pm; Monday - warm-up 10.25am; 16-lap feature race 3.40pm.

Superstock 600: Saturday - free practice one 9am; free practice two 12.55pm; Sunday - qualifying 2pm; Monday - warm-up 9.30am; 14-lap race 12.35pm.