“Our job means we have to try to knock each other out!” Callum Johnson and Sean Monaghan end fight the best of enemies

Callum Johnson and Sean Monaghan ended up being the best of enemies.

The two boxers traded blows in the ring in the early hours of Saturday morning, but the two trans-Atlantic rivals ended up sharing some friendly moments both before and after the fight, especially when they found themselves sat next to one another before their battle.

“He seems to be a nice guy,” Johnson told The Standard following his third-round victory in Verona, New York.

“I’m not one for talking to an opponent before a fight because it’s my job to try to knock him out.

“But the other day we were waiting to go for the weigh-in and we were plonked next to each other. We were sat there so I thought we might as well have a selfie.

“We took the selfie and had a bit of a laugh with each other, but that was it.”

The two fighters then got down to business, but again showed their mutual respect afterwards.

“Shout out to my opponent @SeanieMono. All the best to you in the future mate. You seem like a great guy,” Johnson tweeted.

And Monaghan was quick to respond with a compliment of his own.

The New Yorker wrote: “Much respect to the man who beat me last night @CallumTheOne. I’ve been in the ring over the years fighting and sparring with plenty of big punchers but Callum might have the heaviest hands I’ve ever seen! Savage punching power. Respect and best wishes going forward champ.”

Speaking to The Standard, Johnson added: “At the end of the day, we’re a couple of family men doing a job to do the best to provide for our families and give them a better life.

“We’re not that different like that, it’s just that our job means we have to try to knock each other out. That’s just what it is.

“But he seems a nice guy.”