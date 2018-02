Twenty anglers competed on a very cold Sunday at Westwood Lakes.

Fishing on Falcon Lake it was Russ Parson who returned the catch of the day from peg 39. He weighed in with 48lb 2oz.

Leading places: 1 Russ Parson (Peg 39) 48lb 2oz; 2 Steve Goodrum (Peg 41) 39lb 0oz; 3 Brian Harding (Peg 8) 32lb 6oz; 4 Brendan Stowlger (Peg 37) 31lb 12oz.