Pat wins the Boston Darts Open title

The Boston Darts Open was held at Wyberton Sports and Social Club.

Pat Dix was the champion, scooping the top prize of £200.

Stephen Carrett was the runner-up, with Chris Fiddler and Shaun Shailes the two defeated semi-finalists.

Results: winner - Pat Dix £200; runner-up - Stephen Carrett £100; semi-finalists - Chris Fidler and Shaun shailes £50; quarter-finalists - J. Kerr, R. Poneroy, Lee Williams, Andy Cammack £20; highest checkout (150) - Shaun Shailes £25; highest lady - Deb Royal £50; blind pairs winners - Deb Royal and B.J. Paget £18; runners-up - Graham Sharp and Pat Dix.