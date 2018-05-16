PB time for Sands at Dereham 10-miler

Mark Sands won the Dereham 10-mile race on Sunday morning.

The Skegness and District Running Club member (pictured) enjoyed perfect weather conditions as he clocked a new personal best time of 56 mins.

Couch 2 5k runners.

After nine weeks the Skegness club’s Couch 2 5k beginners’ course come to an end, with 72 people from training sites at Spilsby, Horncastle, Boston and Skegness all completing a 5k run.

Twenty three runners completed their 5k course at Boston, crossing the line at the Princess Royal Sports Arena.First back was Martin Bagley in 26.52, followed closely by Rachel Shores (27.53) and Ruth Archer (32.15).

Other finishers were: Mandy Anthony (32.32), Elaine Mitchell (32.43), Shaun McGarry (32.43 PB), Stephen Firth (33.02), Beth Doig (33.29), Claire Wright (34.09), Sue-Ellen Wilson (34.31), Sharon Priestly (34.42), Tracey Edwards (35.38), Joanne Melson (36.10), Kim Burrell (36.29), Denise Andrew (38.17), Katy Belcher (40.37), Molly Andrew (41.47), Maureen McMillow (44.07), Lisa Firth (44.09), Andrew Allen (44.21 PB), Tracey Mitchell (44.22), Jemma Cooper (48.22).