Pellets pay off for Russ at Sunday Open match

Russ Parsons won the Sunday Open at Westwood Lakes this week.

Competing on Swallow Lake, his haul of near-50lbs was enough to take top spot.

He fished pellets long on the pole to catch f1s up to 3lb, able to take the win from peg 21 with 49lb 4oz.

Results: 1 Russ Parsons (Westwood Lakes) peg 21, 49lb 4oz; 2 Richard Kinning (Westwood Lakes) peg 25, 43lb 8oz; 3 Bob Smith (Westwood Lakes) peg 27, 35lb 0oz; 4 Mark Afford (Westwood Lakes) peg 3, 33lb 12oz.

The Thursday Over 50s Open was also held on Swallow Lake, where Brian Thompson finished first.

Results: 1 Brian Thompson (Westwood Lakes) peg 2, 45lb 5oz; 2 Rod Asher (Westwood Lakes) peg 4, 36lb 0oz; 3 Geoff Waggs (Waggs Tackle) peg 3, 35lb 8oz.