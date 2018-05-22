Pepper and Stamp claim final places

Toby Pepper and Mick Stamp came out on top as Westwood Lakes hosted two further qualifiers for their £5k final.

Last Tuesday saw 14 anglers take to Hawk Lake.

A tight match between Pepper and Ryan Lidguard saw the former edge it by a narrow margin.

Both fished shallow against the reeds with pellets, but Pepper came out on top, winning the match with 148lb 2oz.

Results: 1 Toby Pepper (Drennan RAF) peg 20, 148lb 2oz; 2 Ryan Lidguard (Westwood Lakes) peg 1, 146lb 14oz; 3 Brian Harding (Westwood Lakes) peg 15, 128lb 2oz; 4 Alistar Ogilvie (Sensas Starlets) peg 12; 113lb 6oz.

Last Sunday’s Open was held on Swallow and Hawk Lakes as 42 anglers competed.

With the Daiwa Festival around the corner some anglers were out for practice.

Stamp showed everyone the way over on Swallow by fishing pellets shallow at 5m to catch a mixed bag to take the win with 170lb 14oz from peg nine.

In second was Richard Kinnersley, with Janusz Kedzierski third.

Results: 1 Mick Stamp (Preston innovations/Sonu Baits) Swallow peg 9, 170lb 14oz; 2 Richard Kinnersley (Westwood Lakes) Hawk peg 8, 147lb 14oz; 3 Janusz Kedzierski (Westwood Lakes) Swallow peg 28, 146lb 4oz; 4 Dave Taylor (Westwood Lakes) Swallow peg 11, 125lb 0oz; 5 Alistar Ogilvie (Sensas Starlets) Swallow, peg 7, 120lb 6oz.