Personal best times for runners

Boston Community Runners travelled down the A17 to Long Sutton for the Sublime Spring 10k.

The race was run on the flat fenland back roads with very few twists or turns, the route designed to help runners get the best time possible.

Beckie Dawson.

The weather was bright but with a strong cross wind for most of the run that turned into a head wind on the mid section of the race.

The route started from the Peel Community College and headed out of Long Sutton on to the quiet roads which saw very little traffic.

Michael Corney was running his first 10k of the year and again chipped further time off his PB.

A new record time of 48.46 saw him knock 30 seconds off his previous best.

Sharon English has been putting the miles in and she was rewarded with her first sub-hour 10k time giving her a new PB of 59.09.

Just behind came husband Graham who has been getting over a niggle in his heel with a solid run in 1.02.23.

Half a minute later and Jackie Hallett came home in a super time of 1:02.55 giving her second place in her age category and less than two minutes later Jessica Bland put in a strong finish to cross the line in 1:04.14.

In Nottingham, one of the major pre-marathon races was taking place, the Notts 20.

This brand new 20-mile race is timed for anyone who is training for an April marathon.

Runners started and finished at the National Water Sports Centre, taking in Radcliffe-on-Trent on the way to Shelford before returning via Lady Bay, Trent Bridge and the Victoria Embankment.

Beckie Dawson’s final mile was the quickest of the race as she crossed the line in 2:49.55.

Boston Community Runners hold weekly sessions on Tuesdays at 7pm for track work at the Princess Royal Sports Arena and on Thursdays for social runs at 7pm from Peter Paine on Rosebery Avenue.