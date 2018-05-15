Phantom ghosts through for first

After a series of delays caused by bad weather, flooding and high river flows, the Witham Sailing Club’s 2018 programme finally got underway with the first race of the Pursuit Series last Wednesday evening.

The first starters were Delphin Esteves and Alan Cox, both sailing Toppers, and they managed to hold their lead until the last six minutes of the race - when the later-starting fast boats caught up with them as they approached the leeward mark.

Dave Sauntson, in his Phantom, managed to tack past them both to take first place.

Ian Thompson and Hattie Filmore, in an Enterprise, slipped through to take thirrd while Alan Cox fought them off to hold on to his second place.

This year the Witham Sailing Club will be holding racing at Anton’s Gowt on Wednesday evenings and most Saturday afternoons.

The club welcomes interested visitors and is running a series of taster events at Anton’s Gowt over the Bank Holiday weekend on May 26, 27 and 28 (noon-3pm) for those who would like to have a short trial sail in a dinghy with an instructor.

The club is also are also running an RYA powerboat level 2 course on June 2-3.

For further deatisl, contact the club on their Facebook page.