Pigeons in action from Sedgefield

For the second time this summer, local pigeon fanciers were competing from Sedgefield.

The race is a distance of 130 miles to most lofts.

Results:

Boston and District Flying Club: 1 J. McFadyen 1523 yards per minute, 2 and 3 D.J. Brackenbury 1482 and 1470, 4 Hardy and Burt 1469, 5 J. McFadyen 1444, 6 Mr and Mrs R. Skinner 1443, 7 J. McFadyen 1440.873, 8 D.J. Brackenbury 1440.705, 9 Hardy and Burt 1434, 10 Mr and Mrs B. Garnham 1430, 11 D.J. Brackenbury 1424, 12 Spooner and Frost 1427.

Swineshead and District RPC: 1 and 2 G. Wheatman 1546 and 1545, 3 F. Corby 1481, 4 and 5 Mr and Mrs T.F. Welby 1473 and 1459, 6 G. Wheatman 1438, 7 C. Pearson 1238.