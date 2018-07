Pigeons released from Berwick

Boston-area pigeon fanciers have been competing from Berwick.

Boston Central RPC results: 1 G. and C. Edwards 1352 yards per minute, 2 Upsall and Grandson 1347, 3 A. and K. Kirkman 1346, 4 Appleby and Dtr 1344, 5 Upsall and Grandson 1343, 6 Appleby and Dtr 1337, 7 and 8 Upsall and Grandson 1332.895 and 1332.814, 9 G. and C. Edwards 1331, 10 Upsall and Grandson 1326, 11 A. Cooley 1322, 12 G. and C. Edwards 1318.

Boston and District FC results: 1 Mr and Mrs E.J. Attwater 1330, Mr and Mrs R. Skinner 1328, 3 Mr and Mrs Attwater 1321, 4 Mr and Mrs Skinner 1317, 5 Gough and Reed 1310, 6 Mr and Mrs Attwater 1303, 7 Mr and Mrs Skinner 1299, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 J. McFadyen 1281, 1280.929, 1280.779, 1280.629 and 1280.479.

Swineshead and District RPC results: 1 Frank Corby 1311, 2 Mr and Mrs T.F. Welby 1272, 3, 4 and 5 G. Wheatman 1268, 1257 and 1254, 6 Frank Corby 1237, 7 Mr and Mrs Welby 1234, 8 and 9 G. Wheatman 1231 and 1218, 10 Craig Pearson 1162.