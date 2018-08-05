Pilgrim para pair’s taekwondo silvers

Pilgrim Taekwondo Club’s Para Taekwondo athletes Bradley Bateman and Tyler Turner have both scooped silver medals.

More than 300 competitors from 11 countries competed in the British Taekwondo International Poomsae Championships, held at the University of East London Sports Dock on July.

Bradley and Tyler won silver medals.

Para Poomsae catagories competed along side internationally-recognised poomsae competitors.

Bradley, 13, competed in the World Taekwondo Offical P30 Para category and 10-year-old Tyler competed in the P40 (limb imparement) category.

Both boys are members of the GB Para Team and have trained extemely hard to win their silver medals, and in doing so helped the squad win the overall team trophy.

This competition was a selection event for the upcoming 2018 World Championships in October.

Pilgrim Taekwondo Club welcomes all abilities to fulfil their potential.

For further information contact Jason Featherstone on 07519 758 889.