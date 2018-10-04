Pilgrims helping with title quest

Boston United midfielder David Norris has been among those helping Callum Johnson prepare for Sunday’s Chicago showdown.

The 33-year-old light heavyweight has been visiting Norris’ gym in Bolton while training in the north west with Joe Gallagher’s stable of fighters.

“It’s weird how it works out,” Norris said ahead of Johnson’s IBF light heavyweight battle with Artur Beterbiev.

“We’re both up Bolton way and both have an affinity to Boston.

“I have one (gym) in Bolton and one in Pontefract, functional gyms. We do a lot of work with footballers, boxers as well as normal gym membership.

“It’s great when you get to work with people like Callum. Hopefully he can come back with that world title.”

And while in Bolton, Johnson also got the inside scoop on Norris’ return to York Street.

“We spoke about it before this move had any chance of coming about,” Norris added.

“Obviously he knew about me and I knew about him.

“We were just talking about it and later I saw him and told him I was signing. We swapped numbers and agreed to meet up and he’ll come to a game.”

But the Pilgrims connection doesn’t end there, with Johnson also receiving treatment in the build up from former United physio Lee Taylor.