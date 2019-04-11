Plenty to Cheer as win run continues

Ruth Simpson continued her winning streak at Boston Golf Club, claiming the Cheer Cup.

The Ladies’s Section competed in the 18-hole medal competition last week.

Ruth came in with 82-9 =73 nett, ahead of runner-up Yvonne Shaffarczyk (93-18=75 nett).

Jean Markham (97-18=79 nett) was third.

The nine-hole stableford was won by Liz Harris with 13 points.

The twos competition was won by Ann Gullick on the fifth hole.

The winter eclectic Silver division was won by Yvonne Shaffarczyk with Ruth Simpson in second position.

The Bronze eclectic winners was Jane Marriott with Lady Captain Pam Clare the runner-up.

Men’s Anderson Cup results: 1 C. Stanney 65, 2 M. Lee 68, 3 P. Simpson 68, 4 R. Potter 70, 5 D. Anderson 70, 6 J. Hicks 70.