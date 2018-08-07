Podium double for G&S riders

The three riders representing Wyberton-based G&S Racing Kawasaki enjoyed a fantastic weekend at Thruxton, with both Milo Ward and Ben Luxton stepping onto the podium in the Superstock 600 race.

Tom Fisher enjoyed a trouble free run in the Superstock 1000 race.

Milo Ward. Photo: Dave Yeomans.

Both Ward and Luxton had a strong qualifying with both riders beginning their race from the second row of the grid.

Ward settled into fourth place on the first lap and remained in that position through the first half of the 14-lap race.

When a rider crashed ahead of him he was promoted to third place and he began to reel in the riders ahead.

He moved up into second place on lap 11 but was too far away from the leader to make any impression on his lead and crossed the finish line in a fine second place, also recording the fastest lap of the race with a 1m 18.569s - 107.95mph.

Ward claimed 20 championship points and moved up to sixth place in the rider standings on 76 points.

Luxton didn’t get the best of starts and remained in seventh place through the first few laps before passing Caolan Irwin on lap eight and, with a crash further upfield, he moved up into fifth place.

He then entered into a battle with Cameron Lee and the pair exchanged places before Luxton finally shook him off and claimed third place on the final lap.

Luxton picked up 16 championship points and moved up to 11th place on 38 points after only coming into the series in round five of the eight rounds.

Fisher qualifed in 18th place for the start of the Superstock 1000 race.

He maintained 18th for the first two laps before being pushed back to 20th.

But he fought back and was soon up to 19th.

On the final lap he moved back into 18th position and, although not quite up into a point scoring position, he rode a good race and the big Kawasaki was perfect.