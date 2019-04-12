Podium spots for Pilgrim Taekwondo Club youngsters

Pilgrim Taekwondo Club members were in action at the Ultimate 1-2-1 competition at Derby Arena.

Ben Simpson claimed gold while Danila Rudzitis and Joshua Holden both took part in their first competition.

For Ben it was his first competition win.

Danila finished second after coming up against a more experienced and higher-belt opponent.

Joshua also finished second.

Coach Jason Featherstone said: “Well done boys, it takes alot of guts to enter a fighting competition for the first time, and in front of a very large crowd. I’m very proud of them all.”