Pogson eyes revenge in national final bout

Thomas Pogson has set his sights on becoming a national champion - and gaining some revenge.

The Boston boxer will meet Army heavyweight Natty Ngwenya in the final of the Senior National Elite England Boxing Championships at Manchester Civic Centre on Saturday.

It was Ngwenya who beat 22-year-old Pogson at the quarter-final stage last year.

But as they prepare to meet again, the Bostonian believes he will be a very different proposition.

“I worried too much about him and his reputation last year instead of concentrating on me,” Pogson said.

“But I know what it’s like to fight him now and I’ve got things working really well at the moment.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in what I can do.”

Pogson won two potentially tough bouts in his 91kg category at the weekend to keep his dream of becoming a national champion alive.

Competing in Nottingham on Saturday he defeated Tomasz Ivachov of Huggy’s Gym, Bradford in the quarter-finals, progressing comfortably.

Sunday saw him face Iman Zahmatkesh, knowing the winner would move into the final.

“I was told he was a tough lad but my right hook slowed him down and my jab was working great,” Pogson said.

“I was getting him from a low position and whipping it up.”

Pogson is now hoping for a good turnout of friends and family to cheer him on this Saturday.

Pogson fights out of Imps Boxing Centre where he is coached by Steve Davison and Colan Forman.

In Boston he trains with cousin Callum Johnson, Barry Kilmore and also works with Marv Wiltshire.