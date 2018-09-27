Pogson shares the spoils with Aussie Olympic hopeful

Thomas Pogson shared the spoils following back-to-back battles with Australian Brandon Rees.

The two heavyweight boxers met twice less than a week apart, with both claiming a victory.

Rees was awarded the split decision in Redcar on September 14, despite 22-year-old Bostonian Pogson questioning the decision.

“I was slow starting but I think I did enough to win,” he said.

“A lot of people at Redcar thought I’d won it.”

However, he got his revenge on the 20th when they met at Stockton on Tees.

On this occasion did enough to get the thumbs up from the judges.

“I wobbled him a few times and, I’ll be honest, he wobbled me too,” Pogson added.

“But it’s good to get two hard fights under my belt early on.”