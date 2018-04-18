Pogson takes tips from the champion

Thomas Pogson hopes that some timely advice from British and Commonwealth champ Callum Johnson can help him fulfil his boxing goal.

The 21-year-old will fight Natty Ngwenya in the quarter-finals of the England Boxing Elite National Championships on Friday night, the next stage in his quest to win the amateur crown.

And he has been working hard in the gym alongside his cousin Johnson, who claimed the British light-heavyweight title after defeating Frank Buglioni last month.

But while many would be proud to have a double champ in the family, Pogson is determined to outdo Johnson’s record at the nationals.

“He got as far as the semis. But I’d love to go further,” he told The Standard.

“It’s been great sparring with him and learning from him. It’s not just getting in the ring with him, that’s great, but also the advice he gives you.

“He became a British champion at 32 and I’m 21, so I’ve still got time on my side.

“I’m still a young lad and Callum keeps telling me to work hard as being the best I can be, to be patient and take my chances when they come.”

Ngwenya, a member of the Army boxing team, will be no pushover.

But Pogson believes that victory could put him firmly on the radar of the England coaching staff.

“If I can beat him then I think people will have to take notice of me a lot more,” Pogson added.

“It’s a big incentive. And the final’s at York Hall, I’d love to box at such a historic venue.”

Pogson and Ngwenya will meet at the University of East London on Friday evening.

The Boston boxer is currently being supported by local companies 100% Gym, Keep Warm Hardwood Logs, Sublimity Bathrooms & Tiles, H. Dawson & Sons Butchers, Powder Coating Genetics and Elite Auto Refinishing.