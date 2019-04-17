Pogson will return

Thomas Pogson says he is hungrier than ever following his defeat in the final of the Senior National Elite England Boxing Championships.

The 22-year-old Bostonian was stopped in the second round by rival Natty Ngwenya.

“You learn a lot from fights like that. I’ve learnt a lot and it’ll only make me a better boxer,” said Pogson, who represents Imps Boxing Centre.

“It makes me want to win it even more now.

“He’s been in the final four times and finally won it. He’s 29, so maybe he’ll think about going pro.

“But I’m staying in the amateurs. I want to win this.”

Following a strong opening round at Manchester Civic Centre, Pogson was caught by Ngwenya.

But after taking the count he went on the offensive again, only for his rival to land another telling blow, enough for the referee to signal the end of the bout.

“I did really well in the first round, I though I’d won that,” Pogson said.

“And after that I tried taking the fight to him a little bit more, going forward and pressurising him a bit more.

“He caught me with a southpaw left hand, he was switching.

“I’ve never been hurt in there, so I thought I’d be fine and he caught me again.

“With a bit more experience, or if it was a different fight, I probably would have sat back for a bit.

“But I think I let the occasion get the better of me this time.”