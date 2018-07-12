Powerlifter Nikki’s England call-up

Powerlifter Nikki Elding has been invited to represent England in next year’s European Benchpress Championships.

The Fishtoft resident will compete in Luxembourg next August after tasting success at the recent International Federation Of Powerlifting English Bench Press Championships.

At Horncastle’s Stanhope Hall Horncastle she lifted 55 kilos in the Masters 2 category, enough for the gold medal and a place in the England squad.

Nikki trains at The Workhouse Gym and was supported at the championships by husband Chris Elding and mum Maureen Davies.