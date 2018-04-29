Proctor is squash club champion

Squash and racketball prizewinners.
Ady Proctor won his first main Boston Squash and Racketball Club championship by defeating defending champion Adam Hildred in four very close games.

Both players put in gritty performances on a very warm court, Ady eventually winning 17/15, 9/15, 15/11, 15/12.

Katie Price also won her first ladies’ title, defeating Tina Favell in the final in straight sets.

The main racketball competition was a father-son affair, with Sam Booth defeating his dad Tim in three straight games to retain the title.

Results: Squash: Over 35 - Jake Fountain beat Mujeeb Pervez 3/2; Over 45 - Mark Hildred beat Mujeeb Pervez 3/0; Over 55 - David Stones beat Stuart Dunlop 3/0; Juniors - Ollie Cawston beat Matt Dickens; Racketball: Over 35 - Hedley Muscroft beat John Griggs; Over 45 - John Griggs beat Andy Mitchell; Over 55 - Andy Mitchell beat Stuart Dunlop; Plate finals: Squash (Open) - Matt Cawston beat Jason Green; Squash Over 35 - Jason Green beat Stuart Dunlop; Squash Over 45/55 - Kelvin Limb beat Dave Hill; Racketball (Open) - Gary Fitzsimmons beat Graham Quigley; Racketball Over 35 - Wayne Cox beat Katie Price; Racketball Over 45/55 - Andy Stephenson beat George Cooper; Most improved player - Andy Stephenson.