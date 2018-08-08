Promotion for the triumphant Gold Tops

Boston and District Athletic Club pulled off a superb team performance in Yorkshire on Saturday to win the final North of England League match and earn promotion from Division Four.

In their best performance of the 2018 series the under 17, under 20 and senior Gold Tops collectively pulled out all the stops at Halifax.

The BADAC team.

BADAC finished with 401 points ahead of league leaders Grantham, who had 369 points, with Longwood Harriers on 363, Penistone 353, Pontefract 291, Newark 196, Worksop 97 and Bradford 90.

Both male and female representatives contributed to a fine all-round team performance, deserving of the opportunity to compete in Division Three next season.

The most successful scoring event on Saturday was the women’s 200m, with Bernice Wilson returning from injury to comprehensively win the A race in 27.0 secs and Sophie Reader crossing the finish line first in the B event (29.9 secs) to contribute the maximum 20 points to the club total.

Bernice also won the 100m A race in 13.0 secs, with Clara Dunbavin claiming second position in the B contest, clocking 14.3 secs for a contribution of 18 points.

The women’s javelin result added a further 18 points with Frances Nuttell claiming second place with a throw of 22.35m and Sophie finishing first in the B event with 21.67m.

Boston’s ladies also harvested good points scores in the other throws, Sophie winning the discus (24.75m) and Emma Penson finishing third in the B event (9.33m).

The same two athletes both took runners-up points in the hammer with Sophie achieving 22.14m and Emma recording 13.46m.

Another 16-point total was secured in the shot, with Frances second with a putt of 8.39m and Sophie in the same position in the B competition (6.15m).

In the jumps, Frances won the high jump (1.45m) and added a third in triple jump (9.30m) and a fourth in long jump with a leap measuring 4.18m.

Clara won the B long jump (3.82m).

Frances won the 100m hurdles in 18.4 secs and added third-place points in the 400m hurdles (84.1 secs) while Emma covered 400m (108.5 secs), 800m (3 mins 51 secs), 1,500m (7 mins 55.7 secs) and 3,000m (16 mins 07.6 secs), chipping in with a number of very valuable points.

The men’s squad was equally as successful, captain Adan McClure leading by example both on the track and in the field, competing in seven events.

In the 400m hurdles Steven Barnett crossed the finish line second in the A race (66.2 secs) and Aidan won the B in 71.8 secs.

In the sprint hurdles, Ollie Tiannuinen won convincingly in 20.0 secs and James Roark won the B contest in 25.0 secs.

The triple jump also yielded 18 points, with Ollie clearing 11.15m and Steve recording 9.87m for a pair of seconds.

Aidan cleared 1.55m in fourth position in high jump and Kian Ripley supported well with a leap over 1.50m for second in the B event.

In long jump Ollie claimed third place with a leap measuring 5.27m and Lewis Farrell was second in the B contest with a clearance of 4.59m.

The throwing events were also successful, with James recording 19.77m in hammer for fifth, 29.93m in discus for second, 26.22m in javelin for third in the B and 8.88m in shot for fourth.

Ollie achieved 15.79m in B hammer for third, 29.00m in shot for fourth.

Providing good support, Steven threw the B discus 19.43m for fifth and putt the B shot 6.19m for fourth.

On the track, Kian progressed to second in the 100m, improving to 12.0 secs and recorded 26.8secs in sixth place in the 200m.

In the B races, Lewis finished third in the 100m in 12.9secs and fifth in the 200m, clocking 27.4 secs.

Over 400m, Steven recorded 59.9 secs and James 66.3 secs.

For distances from 800m upwards, captain Aidan produced a series of determined performances.

In second position in the 800m, he recorded 2 mins 14.6 secs.

Over 1,500m he was fourth in 5 mins 05.8 secs, in the 3,000m steeplechase he was third in 11 mins 39.3 secs and in the 5,000m he finished fourth in 17 mins 29.4 secs.

Roark was second in the B steeplechase in 12 mins 15.8 secs and Owen Msimango doubled up in 1,500m, where he was fourth in the B race, and the 5,000m was completed in 24 mins 14.0 secs for fourth position.

A combination of Ollie, Steve, Kian and Lewis were in second place in the 4x100m relay, recording 49.7 secs.

Ollie and Steve were joined by Aidan and Owen in the 4x400m,which added valuable points with a fifth position finish.