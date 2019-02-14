Promotion secured by tennis club Third team

Boston Tennis Club’s Senior Ladies secured a valuable draw in the first division of the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Seniors Winter League.

The match versus Eastgate Ladies went ahead courtesy of the indoor courts at the Sleaford Road club on a very wet Sunday.

The team of Jenny McGarel, Sue Burnett, Linda Barrow and Rachel Atkinson held Eastgate ladies to a 2-2 draw.

Two teams progressing very well in the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Seniors Winter League are the Ladies’s Thirds and Ladies’s Fourths.

The Thirds played their last match of the season at the weekend and won Division Two.

Away against Grantham the team of Hilary Calvert, Sharron Thorogood, Helen Cook and Denise Priestley finished the season with a draw, but it was still enough to put the team at the top of the table.

The Fourths look very likely to finish top of Division Four after a 3-1 win over North Scarle Seconds.

The team was Hilda Hastings, Jenny Murphy, Lesley Gibbons and Sarah Grant.

In the Lindum Lincolnshire Mini Tennis Team Leagues the Boston nine and under A team of Billy Smith and Declan Dodes had close-fought matches with Grantham A, missing out 1-4, and Grantham B with injury playing a role in a second defeat.

Boston Orange C’s nine and unders saw Tomass Goreliks and Alice Servonat battle against Boston Orange B, winning three out of the three tie-break third sets to beat Matilda Buck and Emily Pye 3-2.

Emily and Matilda then gathered themselves and had a solid 5-0 win over Horncastle B.

Alice and Tomass lost 2-3 to Horncastle A in their other fixture.

Boston Green A and B teams – Ben Rudkin, Billy Smith and Matilda Clark - were unbeaten on Saturday in the Mini Leagues.

The A team met Eastgate and St James and the B team faced Grantham B and Tealby.