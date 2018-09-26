Quality is key to beating Beterbiev! Callum Johnson pushing himself as he bids to become world champ

As his shot at becoming a world champion edges closer, Boston boxer Callum Johnson admits he has not changed the way he prepares for a fight.

Johnson will face defending Russian Artur Beterbiev for the IBF light heavyweight belt in Chicago on October 6, writes Dave Ryan.

“It depends, but I’m still doing around three hours a day. It’s about quality not quantity” Johnson told The Standard.

“I’m training a lot at night at the moment, with some running in the morning. But we mix it up a bit as the body gets used to a routine and it’s better to change things sometimes.

“I’m doing lots of swimming, bike work, rowing strength and conditioning work as well as the usual sparring and pad work.

“There aren’t many days off, but after three or four hard days, I might have a light one. But I’m not worried what he (Beterbiev) does to prepare, I’ll do the best I can to be in great shape for Chicago.”

There was a possibility that Johnson’s fight would have been in Las Vegas, but the Boston-born 33-year-old is happy with the decision to stage it at the Wintrust Arena, Chicago.

“Everyone wants to fight in Vegas, but I’m not bothered about that,” he said.

“Ideally it’d be in England as I’d have more support, but it’s a great place.

“I went there for a press conference and it’s got really good surroundings. It holds around 12,000 for boxing, so I’m really looking forward to going there.

“I’m finally getting to fight in the States, and that’s all that really matters.”