Quartet Gallop to away day win

Members of Boston Golf Club took to pastures new, travelling to Grimsby for their Lady Captain’s away day.

A total of 26 ladies, playing with six teams of three and two teams of four, decided to call their adventure the Grimsby Gallop.

Lady President Ann Hodgson presents the Nora Royle Trophy to Lady Captain Janet Read.

Stableford points were being awarded for three players counting on par 3s, two players on par 4s and one player on the par 5s.

The winning team were Jacquie Short, Mo Marshall, Jane Marriott and Kay Kadzionis with 69.5 points.

The runners-up were Lady President Ann Hodgson, Lady Captain Janet Read and Ann Gullick with 65 points.

Nearest pin for bronze players was won by Ann Gullick.

With no silver player near the pin on the 13th green it was decided to draw for the winner, Jean Markham winning.

The Nora Royle Trophy was won by Lady Captain Janet Read.

The medal competition saw her card 98-26=72 nett with Pam Clare missing out on countback with 97-25=72 nett.

Third position and lowest gross went to Jacquie Short with 92-18=74 nett.

The ladies’ league team travelled to Belton Park and had a disappointing result with the host club winning three of the four matches.